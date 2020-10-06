Major College Football Game Could Reportedly Move Locations

This weekend’s LSU-Missouri game potentially could be moved due to impending inclement weather, according to a new report.

According to Power Mizzou, SEC officials are keeping an eye on a tropical storm building in the Gulf of Mexico. If the projected forecast worsens, Saturday’s game in Baton Rouge could be relocated.

If it is, Missouri will become the “home” team and host the contest in Columbia. It would be the first time they’ve hosted the Tigers since moving to the SEC.

LSU and Missouri have faced off only twice before: in 2016 in Death Valley and at the 1978 Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

Heavy rain and wind is in the forecast for Baton Rouge from Thursday through Saturday. Kickoff is currently set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Missouri is 0-2 on the young season after falling to Tennessee last weekend. The Tigers dropped their opener to Alabama on September 26.

LSU, meanwhile, is 1-1 after beating Vanderbilt last Saturday. The defending national champs were upset by Mississippi State in their season opener two weeks ago.