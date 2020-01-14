Former LSU Star Shares Hilarious Coach O-Joe Burrow Photo

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow bears a strong resemblance to young Macaulay Culkin. During Tiger games throughout the year, you could find plenty of Home Alone jokes on Twitter.

That continued into last night’s National Championship Game. 2018 All-American and Butkus Award Winner Devin White, one of Burrow’s teammates in Baton Rouge, had some fun with the comparison today, in light of the title win.

White posted a side-by-side of head coach Ed Orgeron and Burrow and Home Alone actor Joe Pesci with Culkin and… somehow the Coach O/Pesci resemblance may be even stronger.

It is truly perfect.

This is far from the first time that someone had joked about this on Twitter. Fans had particular fun with it as Joe Burrow was lighting Oklahoma’s defense on fire in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Bro Joe Burrow out here throwing up prayers like Kevin McCallister tossing bricks off the roof in Home Alone 2. — Anthony Staggs (@staggsNFL) December 28, 2019

Burrow had 400 yards and seven touchdowns at halftime of that game. If you didn’t take him seriously through his Heisman campaign, it was impossible to ignore with what he did to the Sooners.

Last night, he turned a much more vaunted defense into yet another edition of the feckless “wet bandits.” Clemson entered the game with the top scoring defense in the country, and had 42 hung on them, even as LSU struggled with field position through long periods of the game.

Hopefully Burrow’s next act goes better than Culkin’s career after he was a child star. If Orgeron wants to go on to have some later seasons that are the equivalent of Casino or The Irishman, LSU fans will probably sign for that.

