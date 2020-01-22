How Much LSU’s National Title Run Was Worth In Advertising

LSU finished off a 15-0 season with a win over Clemson in the national title game. The Tigers’ national championship run did more than just captivate the fan base and the college football world.

It was worth a lot in free advertising. Over $200,000,000 in fact, according to WBRZ.com.

Analysts at a Michigan analytics firm calculated some staggering figures to illustrate how much LSU benefited from all the press it got throughout the month of December and through Tuesday.

Analysts at Joyce Julius and Associates, an Ann Arbor, Michigan, analytics firm crunched the numbers this week. It found LSU was mentioned 150,061 times across TV, internet and print media from December 1 through January 21. The chatter – usually on the front pages of newsprint or leading TV newscasts and taking over digital publications everywhere – exceeded $200,000,000 if the reach would have been purchased through traditional advertising, researchers said.

Factor in the actual money the school earned as a result of winning the SEC and national titles and Joe Burrow winning the Heisman Trophy and it’s clear that LSU won off the field this season as well.

There has been endless debate about the relationship between big time athletics and big time academics, but it is clear that having success on the court or on the field has its definitely financial benefits.