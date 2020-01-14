LSU National Title Gear Has Already Been Released

Monday night, the LSU Tigers capped off a magical season with their fourth national championship. Quarterback Joe Burrow, despite injuring his ribs late in the second quarter, put on an incredible performance in his final collegiate game.

The title is LSU’s third in the 21st century. It’s also the first of the Ed Orgeron era. As you’d imagine, fans are looking to gobble up national title gear.

Fanatics already has tee shirts and other apparel out to celebrate the championship win over Clemson. You can check it out below – the theme is “Legend Status.”

LSU struggled out of the gate, but recovered quickly after Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for a 52-yard score late in the first quarter. Burrow wound up throwing for five touchdowns and running in one more.

LSU is now the fourth team to win the College Football Playoff. Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson are the other three.

Clemson, meanwhile, will likely be back. The Tigers return Trevor Lawrence and a number of other top underclassmen.

Congratulations to the LSU Tigers.

Note: The Spun is an affiliate of Fanatics and takes a 10% commission on all items sold from our links.