In the weeks leading up to the biggest game of the season, the LSU Tigers suffered what could have been a devastating blow. Star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been a workhorse this season, but suffered an injury last week in practice.

Initial reports revealed Edwards-Helaire injured his hamstring last Tuesday. He was listed as “questionable” for this Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma.

Earlier this weekend, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron updated the public on Edwards-Helaire. Coach O revealed the 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior was on crutches immediately after the injury. However, he also suggested Edwards-Helaire had a “chance” to play.

Well, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger appears to be more positive about his chances of playing in the game. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, Ensminger said he expects Edwards-Helaire to play.

#LSU OC Steve Ensminger said he expects Clyde Edwards-Helaire to play in the Peach Bowl. "That's just my opinion." — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 24, 2019

Edwards-Helaire has been a bell cow for the Tigers this season. He rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 50 receptions for 399 yards and a score.

He was named LSU’s MVP at the team banquet earlier this month.

Even if Edwards-Helaire takes the field, he likely won’t be at 100-percent. That means the Tigers will use a healthy dose of backup running back Tyrion Davis-Price, who rushed for 270 yards and six touchdowns as a reserve this season.