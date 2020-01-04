LSU is in the midst of national championship game preparation. But Ed Orgeron has a different reason to celebrate on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers have picked up a commitment from 4-star CB Dwight McGlothern. The elite defensive recruit chose LSU over USC, Oregon, Virginia Tech and Texas.

McGlothern made his commitment announcement during the first quarter of Saturday’s All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Joined by plenty of friends and family members, the 4-star CB is clearly excited to join the Tigers.

Four-star CB Dwight McGlothern, who was silently committed to #USC at one point, announces live during the All-American Bowl that he’ll play at #LSU. McGlothern always preferred LSU, was just waiting for a spot to open in the Tigers’ class. pic.twitter.com/5OKcSjYl8Q — TrojanSports.com (@USC_Rivals) January 4, 2020

The new LSU commit is the No. 25 CB and No. 333 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports’ Composite score. It’s a big time pickup for the Tigers.

McGlothern was a heavy USC lean for a long time. But LSU entered the picture as the Tigers had open scholarships available. Once a spot opened up, it was a no-brainer for the 4-star CB.

With McGlothern’s commitment, LSU now has the N0. 5 class in the 2020 cycle – good for third in the SEC behind Georgia and Alabama, according to 247Sports.

Nineteen 2020 recruits have already signed their letter of intent to play for the Tigers. McGlothern is one of three recruits who have yet to sign, but plan to do so eventually.

It’s been a terrific month for Orgeron and the Tigers.