The hits just keep coming for Ed Orgeron and LSU football. Tigers senior linebacker Travez Moore announced on Thursday evening he’s opting out of the rest of the 2020 season.

Moore made the announcement Thursday evening, but didn’t list an exact reason for his decision. The tone of his message makes it seem as if the LSU linebacker is moving on from the Tigers, though it’s not confirmed.

“I want to thank the university of LSU for all that it has done for me and i am thankful for my teammates and the relationship i built here at the university … i will be opting out the 2020 season,” Moore said on his personal Twitter. Moore was previously thought to be in line for a starting position on the Tigers defense this year, but he’s played sparingly thus far in the 2020 season. Playing time might’ve played a big factor in his decision. I want to thank the university of LSU for all that it has done for me and i am thankful for my teammates and the relationship i built here at the university … i will be opting out the 2020 season — vezz (@moore_travez) October 29, 2020

Travez Moore joined LSU as apart of the 2018 class after spending two years at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He was one of the most sought-after JUCO recruits at that time.

Moore, a Louisiana native, chose the Tigers over several other SEC programs. He played sparingly in the 2018 season before redshirting in 2019. LSU fans expected Moore to compete for a starting position this season, but it never came to fruition.

Now, it appears Moore is moving on from LSU football, given the tone of his announcement. But it’s still unofficial if he’ll indeed transfer or if he’s simply opting out of the 2020 season.