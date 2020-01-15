LSU Issues New Statement About Odell Beckham Jr. Cash Video

LSU has issued a new statement on video from the field after the national championship, which appears to show Odell Beckham Jr. giving LSU players cash after the team’s win.

The first video shows him handing bills to star wide receiver Justin Jefferson after the game. It is not totally clear in the video, but it certainly looked like real money.

After the video surfaced on Tuesday morning, an LSU official was quoted saying that the money was fake. That idea has been pretty widely mocked since it was released.

Things got stickier this morning, after Joe Burrow’s appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast.

While he doesn’t directly confirm that he received real American currency from the Cleveland Browns star, it is hard to interpret this any other way:

Would like to make a comment on the Joe Burrow OBJ cash story. Joe did not say the money was real. He acknowleged that Odell was handing out bills as seen on video &made no statement about wether they were real or fake. Consider this commented h/t @PMTsportsbiz pic.twitter.com/kOj1fIoF0G — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) January 15, 2020

In a new statement, LSU doesn’t respond to the Burrow comments, but acknowledges that the school is now investigating whether actual cash was also given to players.

Via Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger:

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

Far worse things have happened than a millionaire former player giving some of his school’s newly minted national champions some walking around money for their celebratory night out on Bourbon Street. Gnashing teeth over what is, yes, an illegal payment based on NCAA rules is obnoxious. Still, Beckham doing so on the field in front of reporters was incredibly dumb, and has given LSU a major headache when it should still be fully concentrating on celebrating the win.