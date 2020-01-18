On Monday night, the LSU Tigers took home their first national title since 2007 with a victory over the reigning national champs – Clemson.

Despite incredible performances from Joe Burrow and the LSU receiving corps, all of the attention after the game was on a former LSU player.

Odell Beckham Jr. stole the spotlight by slapping the butt of a police officer and handing out cash to LSU players. Immediately after the video of him handing cash to players went viral, some suggested the school would face harsh penalties.

As for the cash he handed out to LSU players, it looks like cooler heads will prevail.

According to the latest report from CBS Sports, LSU won’t face significant penalties for the incident.

“My takeaway is that they were celebrating and having fun,” said Tim Nevius, a former NCAA enforcement official. “This is overly scrutinized despite the fact it could potentially be a rules violation. But it is unlikely to impact anyone’s eligibility because the guys who accepted the money are leaving.”

The New Orleans Police Department issued a warrant for OBJ’s arrest following the incident. However, cooler heads prevailed there as well and it looks like those charges will be dropped.

All is well in Baton Rouge once again.