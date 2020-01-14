The Spun

LSU Players Smoking Cigars Reportedly Threatened By Police

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron in the locker room.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers talks to his team in the locker room after their 42-25 win over Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Exultant puffs of cigar smoke arose inside LSU’s locker room after the Tigers’ championship victory Monday night. The triumphant celebration was a sign of ultimate gratification.

But the celebration became a bit too ‘college party-esque’ according to local police. Several police officers threatened to arrest any LSU players smoking cigars in the locker room, according to Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

The Tigers obliged after the threats became more serious. No arrests were made. The celebration lived on.

LSU’s 42-25 victory over previously undefeated Clemson was nothing short of remarkable. Ed Orgeron’s Tigers didn’t run, they sprinted to the finish line – and it wasn’t a close finish.

The 2019-20 LSU team’s legacy will be remembered for its legendary season. The 15-0 Tigers made light work of each opponent on their schedule.

QB Joe Burrow put together the single greatest individual quarterback season of all-time. Burrow’s overall command was always one step ahead of the opponent – even against the vaunted Clemson defense.

It’s a shame Burrow won’t be playing on Saturdays anymore. But the LSU QB now takes his talents to the NFL, where he’s the projected first overall pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

If his collegiate success translates to the NFL, Burrow will be one of the great professional quarterbacks for years to come.


