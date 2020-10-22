LSU QB Myles Brennan Is Reportedly Out For Saturday

As if LSU weren’t having enough problems with their defense, now the Tigers have to deal with an injury to starting QB Myles Brennan.

According to Garland Gillen of FOX in New Orleans, Brennan is being ruled out of Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Brennan is dealing with an unspecified lower body injury and has been doubtful all week.

In his first year as a starter, Brennan has played solidly despite so many changes on the team. In three games he has 1,112 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and three picks.

Taking Brennan’s place will be freshman QB TJ Finley, who will be making his college football debut in the game. Finley was a three-star prospect coming out of Louisiana’s Ponchatoula High School.

247Sports rates Finley as the No. 499 overall prospect from the Class of 2020. He was the No. 19 pro-style QB in the country, and the No. 21 prospect from the state of Louisiana.

TJ Finley will have a tough task ahead of him, though. South Carolina’s offense is averaging 30.5 points per game and has a higher-ranked defense than LSU right now.

But at 1-2 on the season, losing any more games to anyone is a non-starter. The Tigers already have the dishonor of being one of the few reigning national champions in recent history to start 1-2 after winning the title.

Their odds of reaching the SEC title game, let alone being in a position to defend their title, are slim-to-none right now.

Will TJ Finley be able to replace Myles Brennan well enough to get a win over the Gamecocks?