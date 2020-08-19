LSU QB Myles Brennan Reveals How Much Weight He’s Added

LSU QB Myles Brennan has the unenviable task of being the follow-up act to Joe Burrow. But he’s taking the role very seriously in the weight room.

According to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate, Brennan has added significant weight to his body this offseason. Per the report, he’s gone all the way up to 218-220 pounds. By contrast, he weighed a slender 175 pounds when he first arrived at LSU in 2017.

He’s going to need that added weight against the SEC defenses he has to play this season. LSU has a gauntlet of a schedule that includes road games against Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M along with their home game against Alabama.

Brennan has been used almost exclusively in spot duty for the Tigers over the past three years. He has completed 60-percent of his passes for 600 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in 15 games played.

Weight watch: quarterback Myles Brennan now weighs 218-220 pounds. He weighed 175 pounds when he arrived at LSU. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) August 19, 2020

But Myles Brennan is going to play his absolute tail off in order to come close to the success that LSU had last year. Just about every major starter on offense and defense from that magical season is gone.

Even the coaches who made the difference have moved on to greener pastures.

Brennan has talent, there’s no doubt about that. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school.

But he’s going to need a lot more than just a few extra pounds on his frame to get past the SEC powerhouses in 2020.