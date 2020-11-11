Before the 2020 college football season kicked off, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was asked about the team’s quarterback situation after losing Joe Burrow to the NFL.

Orgeron made it clear he had faith in Myles Brennan, who backed up Burrow last year. Brennan started the first three games of the season before an injury forced him out of the last two games.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Brennan will be back on the field any time soon. “It doesn’t look like he’s going to be back, unless some miraculous thing happens,” Orgeron told reporters on Wednesday.

Well, just a few hours later, the quarterback took to social media with a message for fans and his teammates. “Just have to keep fighting. Looking forward to being back out there with my guys,” Brennan said on Twitter.

In three games this season, Brennan showed why Orgeron had so much faith in him entering the season.

He racked up over 1,100 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions in three starts. He passed for at least 337 yards and three touchdowns in all three starts this year.

LSU is in the midst of a disappointing season after taking home the national title last year. At 2-3, the Tigers are well out of the College Football Playoff race and just trying to hold on with a backup quarterback under center.