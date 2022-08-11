LSU Quarterback Reportedly Missed Scrimmage With Injury

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 11: The LSU Tigers play the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LSU football has three players vying for its starting quarterback job, including Garrett Nussmeier.

On Thursday morning, the Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp, but Nussmeier did not participate. The redshirt freshman is reportedly dealing with an ankle issue.

The good news for Nussmeier is it doesn't sound too serious. He could be back this week, according to Brody Miller of The Athletic.

A four-star prospect in the 2021 class, Nussmeier appeared in only four games last fall, which enabled him to preserve his redshirt status.

The Flower Mound (Tex.) product completed 29-of-57 passes for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in those four appearances.

In addition to Nussmeier, Myles Brennan and Jayden Daniels are competing to be QB1 in Baton Rouge.

Brennan has seen action in 18 games in his LSU career, but has been severely limited by injuries. The Mississippi native was supposed to be the Tigers' starter last year, but suffered a season-ending injury in training camp.

Daniels, an Arizona State transfer, passes for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in three seasons in Tempe. He's the most experienced of the trio, but will that be enough to win the job?