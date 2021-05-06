LSU Quarterback TJ Finley Announces He’s Transferring

On Wednesday night, it was reported that LSU quarterback TJ Finley entered the transfer portal. Less than 24 hours later, the Louisiana native posted a farewell message on his Twitter account.

In addition to confirming the news that he’s transferring, Finley thanked all the coaches and teammates who supported him during his time at LSU.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of my coaches, teachers, the student body, and fans of LSU for all of the love and support shown towards me this past year and a half,” Finley wrote. “Being a part of LSU’s football team and has been a dream come true and is one that I will cherish for the rest of my life.

“Although my time has come to an end as a LSU football player, I wish my former teammates and the coaching staff a successful upcoming season. Change is never easy, but is needed for growth.”

Here’s the full statement from Finley:

Finley finished the 2020 season with 941 passing yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

There’s no denying Finley’s talent, but unfortunately the quarterback room at LSU is too crowded at the moment since Myles Brennan and Max Johnson are also on the depth chart.

Now that he’s leaving Baton Rouge, Finley will have the opportunity to find a better situation for himself. He plans on taking a few visits before making a final decision.