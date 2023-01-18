LSU Quarterback Transfer Walker Howard Announces Commitment To SEC Program

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 02: LSU Tigers quarterback Walker Howard (14) throws a pass during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Purdue Boilermakers on January 2, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard is not going very far for his next destination.

Howard, a former four-star recruit and LSU legacy who entered the transfer portal last week, has committed to Ole Miss.

Howard visited the Rebels over the weekend and chose Lane Kiffin's program over TCU.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound signal caller out of Lafayette, La. will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Walker appeared in two games for LSU as a true freshman, completing 2-of-4 passes for 7 yards and rushing for 33 yards on six carries. He saw action in the Tigers' wins over Southern and Purdue, the latter coming in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2.

Howard was the No. 5 quarterback and the No. 40 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

At Ole Miss, he will presumably begin 2023 as the backup to Jaxson Dart, with the opportunity to earn more playing time down the road.