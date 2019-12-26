LSU Releases Epic College Football Playoff Hype Video

Not only is LSU in the College Football Playoff for the first time ever, the Tigers are the top seed and national title favorite.

Already this season, LSU has snapped its skid against Alabama and won its first SEC title in eight years. At 13-0, this year’s team has tied the school record for wins in a season.

To break the mark, the 2019 Tigers will need to beat Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. LSU has been installed as a double-digit favorite, but all of that goes out the window when the teams actually take the field.

If you’re a Tiger fan, you’re already fired up about this weekend. After you watch the new LSU hype video, you might want to run through the nearest wall.

Narrated by famous actor and Louisiana native John Goodman, the clip contains highlights of the Tigers’ historic season and implores LSU to “finish” the job.

The job is far from finished…

So FINISH it Victory for LSU! pic.twitter.com/E8xTaXby4t — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 26, 2019

The next step toward finishing the job will arrive at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday when LSU and Oklahoma kick off in the Peach Bowl. Both teams are looking for their first title game appearance in the playoff era.

The winner will play either Clemson or Ohio State for the national championship.