LSU Reportedly Still Going After 1 Big-Time Candidate

LSU is still on the look out for a new head football coach, after agreeing to part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the 2021 season. Apparently, athletic director Scott Woodward is aiming as high as he possibly can for the program’s next hire.

One candidate in particular that the Tigers may go after will certainly catch the attention of college football fans: current Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Woodward and Fisher have some history together as Woodward hired Fisher to take over the Aggies back when he was the AD in College Station. Now, it’s possible that the LSU athletic director could look to reunite with his old co-worker.

Fisher has maintained his desire to stay at Texas A&M, but Woodward isn’t expected to stop pursuing him without a fight. According to college football analyst Bruce Feldman, LSU won’t give up on going after the Aggies head coach these next few weeks.

“The LSU [coaching search] is really interesting because even though Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M had said he plans to remain on at A&M — and that kind of doused a lot of the speculation that Scott Woodward, the AD at LSU, would be able to hire him again,” Feldman said this week on FOX Sports 1, per On3. “Remember Woodward — when he was the AD at A&M — was able to pry Jimbo Fisher away from FSU.

“From what I’m hearing from people around LSU is that Scott Woodward is not giving up easily. And he feels like he may be able to pull Jimbo Fisher again even though the A&M people are like ‘no, that’s not happening.’ So we’ll see how that plays out.”

Bruce Feldman says LSU "not giving up" on the possibility of swaying Jimbo Fisher away from Texas A&M for Tigers' head coach vacancy. https://t.co/x3dvlYkiQg — Luke Stampini (@LukeStampini) November 4, 2021

Fisher has Texas A&M firing on all cylinders once again in 2021 The Aggies are 6-2 and boast a win over No. 2 Alabama.

Because of A&M’s performance, Fisher may be tough to pry away from College Station. Although Feldman thinks Woodward will be relentless in his pursuit, he suggested another potential candidate for the LSU opening: Michigan State’s Mel Tucker.

“Mel Tucker is a guy that has obviously had a terrific year and done a really good job turning around Michigan State,” Feldman continued. “He’s a former LSU assistant, former Nick Saban assistant. He is very well thought of by a lot of people inside LSU, especially some really influential people.

“But ultimately this will be Scott Woodward’s hire. Can Jimbo Fisher really say no to him? We’ll see.”

The LSU coaching search will bear watching over the next few weeks.