Last week, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Ed Orgeron’s time at LSU could be coming to an end. One week later, Feldman has revealed a potential candidate to replace Coach O in Baton Rouge.

During this Saturday’s edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Feldman revealed that certain people inside LSU’s building have Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker on their radar.

“I am told there are some very influential people inside LSU who are really, really high on Mel Tucker,” Feldman said. “Remember, Mel Tucker was an assistant at LSU on Nick Saban’s staff. He knows the SEC very well.”

Feldman isn’t sure if Tucker would want to make another big move, but he reiterated that “people inside LSU who really matter” are really high on the Michigan State head coach.

Tucker, 49, left Colorado for Michigan State in 2020. After going 2-5 in his first season with the Spartans, Tucker has the program on the right track this season. His team is currently 6-0 heading into a showdown with Indiana.

While another move this early in Tucker’s career may seem unprecedented, it’d be tough to reject an offer from LSU.

LSU has such great resources that Tucker could potentially build a championship contender within a year or two, and like Feldman said, the two sides certainly have a preexisting relationship.