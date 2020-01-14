LSU Responds To Video Of Odell Beckham Handing Out Cash To Players

Following last night’s national championship win for LSU, star NFL wideout Odell Beckham was seen on the field handing out money to a few players from his alma mater. It’s not exactly a great look for the NCAA.

Beckham was in attendance to support his former school. He went in the locker room to celebrate with the Tigers after the game was over.

While there are many people wondering if the LSU wide receivers that received money from Beckham would be in trouble, it turns out the money may have not been “real.”

According to Brooks Kubena of The Advocate, the money that Beckham was handing out wasn’t legit, says LSU.

A video of Odell Beckham Jr. appearing to hand out money to players after the national championship circled this morning. An #LSU athletics official says it was fake money.https://t.co/8KEWma4NKY — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 14, 2020

This would certainly help put this scandal to rest if the money is actually fake.

Here’s the video of Beckham handing Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin cash after the game:

OBJ handing wads of cash to LSU players on the field after the National Championship pic.twitter.com/QVmebrjpPy — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) January 14, 2020

Beckham is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in sports. He also has a flair for the dramatic, so it’s not surprising to see that he’s at the center of all this.

LSU will eventually have to sort out all of this drama, but for now the school will likely enjoy its championship win.

We’ll continue to provide updates on this situation involving the former LSU star.