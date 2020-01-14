The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LSU Responds To Video Of Odell Beckham Handing Out Cash To Players

Odell Beckham celebrates LSU's win vs. Clemson.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates in the locker room with Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers after their 42-25 win over Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Following last night’s national championship win for LSU, star NFL wideout Odell Beckham was seen on the field handing out money to a few players from his alma mater. It’s not exactly a great look for the NCAA.

Beckham was in attendance to support his former school. He went in the locker room to celebrate with the Tigers after the game was over.

While there are many people wondering if the LSU wide receivers that received money from Beckham would be in trouble, it turns out the money may have not been “real.”

According to Brooks Kubena of The Advocate, the money that Beckham was handing out wasn’t legit, says LSU.

This would certainly help put this scandal to rest if the money is actually fake.

Here’s the video of Beckham handing Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin cash after the game:

Beckham is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in sports. He also has a flair for the dramatic, so it’s not surprising to see that he’s at the center of all this.

LSU will eventually have to sort out all of this drama, but for now the school will likely enjoy its championship win.

We’ll continue to provide updates on this situation involving the former LSU star.


Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.