LSU AD Has Honest Expectation For Head Coach Brian Kelly

On Wednesday, the LSU Tigers officially introduced Brian Kelly as their football coach. During the introductory press conference, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward revealed his expectations for Kelly.

Kelly has won a lot of football games over the past two decades, no one will deny that. However, the veteran coach is still searching for his first national championship.

Now that Kelly is leading LSU’s football program, Woodward expects his résumé to change very soon.

“He’s not here to taste success, he’s here to sustain it…he’s not here to win, he’s here to win championships,” Woodward said of Kelly’s outlook at LSU.

Scott Woodward on Brian Kelly: "He's not here to taste success, he's here to sustain it…he's not here to win, he's here to win Championships"#LSU — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) December 1, 2021

Those are lofty expectations to place on Kelly, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be ready to live up to them. While on The Dan Patrick Show this Wednesday, Kelly admit that he wanted to take on a new challenge at this point in his career.

“It really didn’t have anything to do with what Notre Dame couldn’t give me as much as another opportunity, another challenge down in the SEC to play in arguably the best conference in the country,” Kelly said. “And the resources here are incredible. I just think another opportunity, one where you’re gonna be challenged week in and week out amongst the best, and I was at that time in my career that I was looking for that new challenge.”

Dealing with the SEC on a weekly basis won’t be an easy task, but Kelly will have the necessary resources to put together a contender in Baton Rouge.