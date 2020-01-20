LSU Specialist Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal is for all positions, even kickers. LSU’s backup kicker has reportedly opted to transfer away from the Tigers’ program.

Connor Culp won LSU’s starting kicker position as a redshirt freshman in the 2017 season. Culp drilled 11-of-16 FG attempts and 20-of-23 extra point attempts that season.

It was a rather impressive year for the redshirt freshman. But Culp lost his job the following season and hasn’t regained the starting gig since.

Now, Culp is looking for a new school to play for.

The Athletic‘s Brody Miller has the latest on the developing situation:

“Backup #LSU kicker Connor Culp has entered the transfer portal, sources tell The Athletic,” Miller wrote on Twitter. “Culp was LSU’s starting kicker in 2017 before losing the job and then sitting behind Cole Tracy and Cade York the past two seasons. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining.”

This isn’t a significant loss for the Tigers as LSU already has a starting kicker. But for Culp, this will be his last opportunity in the spotlight.

Culp has one year of eligibility remaining.

As for LSU, the Tigers will have to replace key players and coaches. But Ed Orgeron’s proven he’s one of the best coaches in college football.

The Tigers’ 2020 season will be one to watch.