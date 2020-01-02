LSU Star Gives His Early Thoughts On Playing Clemson

Over the weekend, the LSU and Clemson Tigers clinched their respective places in the College Football Playoff national title game by taking down Oklahoma and Ohio State respectively.

After facing an undermanned Sooners squad, Ed Orgeron and company will have their hands full against Clemson. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers boast one of the most balanced offensive attacks in the country.

Star defensive back Grant Delpit knows Clemson poses a legitimate threat.

Here’s what Delpit had to say ahead of the national title game, via Saturday Down South:

“First of all, I was watching the game, the Ohio State game some, [Trevor Lawrence’s rushing] touchdown, it looked pretty fast, so he’s definitely a great all-around player. People don’t give him credit for his running ability. So we’re definitely going to take that into consideration. And also just the amount of weapons they have, guys like [running back Travis] Etienne, big, tall receivers like Tee Higgins, they’ll go up and get the ball. It’s going to be definitely a fun match-up, going to be a fun game. They have great coaches, a great offense, so it’s going to be cool.”

Both defenses in the title game will have trouble containing the explosive offenses both teams possess.

No one has been able to slow down Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow – not even the top SEC defenses. Meanwhile, Clemson faced a top-five Buckeyes defense and still managed over 400 yards and nearly 30 points.

Clemson and LSU kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 13.