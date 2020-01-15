LSU Star Grant Delpit Announces NFL Draft Decision

Just two days after the LSU Tigers won the national title, one of the team’s best players announced his NFL draft decision.

Several Tigers have major decisions to make over the next few days.

Star safety Grant Delpit was one of them. On Wednesday afternoon, Delpit took to social media to announce he’s leaving LSU for the 2020 NFL Draft.

“We are champs. We hoisted the trophy for you and LSU fans everywhere. I’ve decided to move on to the NFL. I will carry the joy and excitement of this season with me forever,” Delpit said on Twitter.

Delpit is the latest in a long line of incredible defensive backs to come out of LSU. The Tigers boast that they are “DBU (defensive backs university) and it’s become true over the years.

As for where he’ll go in the NFL draft, Delpit figures to be a first-round pick. During the 2018 season, Delpit seemed primed to become a lock inside the top 10. However, after battling injuries and being moved around the field more in 2019, his stock figures to drop slightly.

He’ll have the opportunity to showcase his talent at the NFL combine.

Stay tuned for further announcements from other LSU players.