LSU Star Kayshon Boutte Reveals Lofty Goals For 2022 Season

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 04: LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) looks on during a college football game between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins played on September 4, 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Kayshon Boutte proved last season that he has all the tools to be the next great wide receiver at LSU. Unfortunately, an ankle injury prevented him from reaching his full potential.

In just six games last season, Boutte had 38 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns. He kicked off his 2021 campaign with 148 yards and three scores against UCLA.

With the 2022 season around the corner, Boutte has revealed his goals for this fall.

Unsurprisingly, Boutte has his sights set on winning the Biletnikoff Award.

“I feel like the Biletnikoff is one of my goals,” Boutte said, via On3. “But I feel like if I didn’t have my injury last season, I was on pace to win it.”

If Boutte wins the Biletnikoff Award this season, he'd be the second LSU player to claim this hardware since 2019. Ja'Marr Chase won the award as a sophomore.

LSU will begin this season against Florida State. That's an excellent opportunity for Boutte to showcase his talent.