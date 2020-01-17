LSU Star K’Lavon Chaisson Announces NFL Draft Decision

It’s been a bittersweet last few days for LSU fans. Celebrating their historic national title win has been fun, but seeing so many players announce they’re leaving has put a damper on the chances of repeating.

That trend is going to continue after the announcement star linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson just made.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Chaisson announced that he will be leaving LSU and entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

…it is with great honor and pride that I declare myself to the NFL Draft. Although I won’t be playing another down as a Tiger, I will forever bleed purple and gold! #SwiperStillSwiping

Chaisson had 60 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and 6.5 sacks in 13 games for LSU this year. He led the team in tackles for loss and sacks and earned First Team All-SEC honors for his efforts.

On most draft boards he has a first-round grade. Tankathon currently has him going No. 26 overall to the Miami Dolphins.

Unfortunately for LSU fans, their odds of repeating as national champions are dwindling due to the number of veteran players graduating or going pro.

The exodus isn’t restricted to players either. Passing game coordinator Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda all left for greener pastures within 72 hours of the confetti falling.