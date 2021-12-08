Brian Kelly will have an open quarterback competition on his hands in Baton Rouge this coming off-season.

Max Johnson, the Tigers’ starter during the 2021 season, announced on Tuesday night that he’s entered the transfer portal.

It’s unclear what sparked Johnson’s decision. But it’s safe to assume Ed Orgeron’s departure and LSU’s Kelly hire played an influence.

“LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal.” LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal. — Max Johnson (@Max_Johnson_14) December 8, 2021 Max isn’t the only member of the Johnson family reconsidering his football future.

Jake Johnson, a four-star tight end in the 2022 cycle, has de-committed from LSU and re-opened his recruitment.

With much prayer and thoughtful consideration, I am de-committing from LSU. I am opening up my recruitment! I plan on early enrollment @Jakejohnson2022 @Max_Johnson_14 https://t.co/Zq4oWpdzj6 — Jake Johnson (@Jakejohnson2022) December 8, 2021

These are significant losses for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.

Max Johnson completed over 60 percent of his throws for 2,814 yards and 27 touchdowns with six picks this season. He displayed flashes of brilliance and was a steady leader for the Tigers. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.

It’s plausible Brian Kelly told his LSU football players he planned to re-open every position competition, including quarterback. That’s typically what head coaches do when taking over a program.

One of Kelly’s top priorities in coming months will be finding his quarterback for the 2022 season. He has plenty of time to make a decision.