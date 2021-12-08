The Spun

LSU Starting QB Max Johnson Announces Transfer, Brother Decommits

LSU football helmets are seen sitting alone.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Brian Kelly will have an open quarterback competition on his hands in Baton Rouge this coming off-season.

Max Johnson, the Tigers’ starter during the 2021 season, announced on Tuesday night that he’s entered the transfer portal.

It’s unclear what sparked Johnson’s decision. But it’s safe to assume Ed Orgeron’s departure and LSU’s Kelly hire played an influence.

“LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal.”

Max isn’t the only member of the Johnson family reconsidering his football future.

Jake Johnson, a four-star tight end in the 2022 cycle, has de-committed from LSU and re-opened his recruitment.

These are significant losses for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.

Max Johnson completed over 60 percent of his throws for 2,814 yards and 27 touchdowns with six picks this season. He displayed flashes of brilliance and was a steady leader for the Tigers. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.

It’s plausible Brian Kelly told his LSU football players he planned to re-open every position competition, including quarterback. That’s typically what head coaches do when taking over a program.

One of Kelly’s top priorities in coming months will be finding his quarterback for the 2022 season. He has plenty of time to make a decision.

