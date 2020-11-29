Video: Coach O Erupts On QB TJ Finley After Interception

What a difference a year makes. After beating Texas A&M 50-7 last season en route to a national title, LSU is currently getting blanked by the Aggies, 20-0 as of this writing.

It has been a very tough outing for LSU freshman TJ Finley. He is just 9-of-25 for 118 yards and two interceptions on the afternoon. He has been replaced by Max Johnson.

The breaking point for head coach Ed Orgeron came on Finley’s last pass of the game, at least at this point. Down 13-0, Finley was picked off by A&M’s Buddy Johnson, who returned it 15 yards for a touchdown.

Coach O absolutely lit into his freshman quarterback after the play, before subbing him out. Finley’s played fairly well overall for LSU since getting thrust into the starting role for the Tigers. He absolutely did not have it tonight though.

Coach O is less than pleased with TJ… pic.twitter.com/Gg2MnQNcnv — Belle Es You (@SouthernbeLLSU) November 29, 2020

The issues go far beyond Finley though. LSU’s offense has been completely anemic, even as the Tigers defense has made Texas A&M one dimensional.

LSU has managed just 175 yards of offense so far, with just 27 on the ground on 23 rushes.

For the Aggies, Mond is just 11-for-34 for 105 yards, but the team has the only reliable offense weapon there is tonight, in star running back Isaiah Spiller, who had 131 yards and a score on the ground, with 17 more yards on two receptions.