LSU Tied An NFL Draft Record On Saturday Afternoon

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books. LSU made history on Saturday afternoon, tying a major NFL Draft record.

The Tigers are coming off one of the best years in college football history. Victories in the SEC and National Championship and the Heisman trophy are just three of the seemingly endless accomplishments for LSU in the 2019-20 season.

Now, Ed Orgeron and the Tigers can add another impressive feat to the list. LSU has tied the NFL Draft record for the most selections in a single draft with 14.

The Tigers are now tied with the Ohio State Buckeyes. OSU set the initial record with 14 players selected in the 2004 NFL Draft. Here’s a breakdown of the 2020 NFL Draft selections by school:

2020 NFL Draft by school: 14 — LSU (ties record)

10 — Ohio State/Michigan

9 — Alabama

7 — Clemson/Utah/Florida/Georgia

6 — Auburn/Notre Dame

5 — Penn St/TCU/Iowa/Minnesota/MS State

4 — Wisconsin/Oklahoma/Baylor/Oregon/SCarolina/Temple/Miami — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) April 25, 2020

LSU’s 2020 draftees is headlined by 2019-20 Heisman winner Joe Burrow. Burrow completed one of the best individual seasons in college football history last year. Now, he heads to the Cincinnati Bengals where he’ll attempt to right the ship and help the team become a legitimate AFC contender.

Burrow wasn’t the only first-round pick from LSU, though. The Tigers had an FBS-best five first-round picks this year, including K’Lavon Chaisson, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Queen and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

LSU’s incredible successful year will go down in the record books as one of the greatest years in college football history.