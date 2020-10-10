LSU Tigers Fans Want Bo Pelini To Be Fired Already

The defending champion LSU Tigers unfortunately won’t be defending their championship this season.

Just three games into the 2020 college football season, LSU’s hopes of back-to-back titles have already evaporated. The Tigers lost the first game of the season to Mississippi State in a heartbreaking upset.

After taking down Vanderbilt last weekend, the Tigers had a chance to move to 2-1 with a win over Missouri on Saturday. Unfortunately, the LSU defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed as Missouri’s offense dominated the day.

New Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz lead his team to a 45-41 upset win over LSU this afternoon. Following the game, LSU fans all said the same thing – they want defensive coordinator Bo Pelini gone.

Here’s just some of the reaction from around social media.

Bo Pelini can’t be the DC moving forward. Plain and simple — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) October 10, 2020

I would fire Bo Pelini and leave him in Missouri. — Poseur (@ATVSPoseur) October 10, 2020

Pelini’s defense has given up the most points in program history through three games so far this season.

Former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda left to become the head coach at Baylor. In his absence the LSU defense has become one of the worst in the country.

After allowing 44 points to Mississippi State in the opener and 45 points to Missouri this weekend, it’s clear fans have had enough of Bo Pelini.

Head coach Ed Orgeron might not be willing to make a change to his coaching staff during the season. However, something has to change if the Tigers want to be competitive moving forward.