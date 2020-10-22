LSU Tigers Player Has A Message For Bo Pelini’s Critics

LSU’s defense has taken a major step back this season after winning last season’s national championship. Most blame defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

It was obvious during the preseason LSU as a whole would take a step back this season. No team can afford to lose as many key players and coaches as the Tigers did from last season’s team and still expect to compete for the SEC title. But LSU’s downfall this year has been ever worse than expected.

The Tigers are off to a 1-2 start with losses to Mississippi State and Missouri. LSU’s defense allowed a combined 89 points in the defeats, marking obvious issues on the defensive side of the ball.

Most LSU fans are blaming defensive coordinator Bo Pelini for the horrendous defensive performances. But LSU linebacker Jabril Cox isn’t putting the blame on Pelini. Instead, he’s putting the blame on poor defensive effort.

“We know at the end of the day it’s not the scheme or how Coach Bo (Pelini) gives it to us, it’s us giving 100%. We haven’t played close to the LSU standard,” Cox said, via Saturday Down South. “We’ve taken it on ourselves to show Coach Bo is a great coach and the scheme really works.”

Call it a national championship hangover or lack of motivation, LSU’s defensive effort has been abysmal.

But the Tigers have addressed their concerns during theses past two weeks during their bye week.

We’ll see this Saturday when LSU takes on South Carolina if those defensive issues have been corrected.