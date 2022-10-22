Look: LSU Trolls Lane Kiffin After Handing Ole Miss First Loss

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Back in January, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolled LSU head coach Brian Kelly for dancing in a TikTok video.

"Did you lose a bet or something @CoachBrianKelly?? This can’t be real. Photoshopped? Account hacked?? I mean," Kiffin tweeted.

On Saturday, Kiffin and Kelly's programs squared off in Baton Rouge. LSU managed to hand Ole Miss its first loss of the season, winning by a final score of 45-20.

Following the statement win over Ole Miss, the official Twitter account for LSU responded to Kiffin's tweet with a picture of Kelly next to a sign that says "Win."

While this might be considered a petty move on LSU's part, we can't fault the school's social media team for having some fun here.

LSU will enjoy its bye week before hosting Alabama on Nov. 5.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, will try to get back in the win column next Saturday when it faces Texas A&M on the road.