LSU Unveils Uniform For Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma

The LSU Tigers are preparing for their biggest game in nearly a decade. When they take on No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl next week, they’ll be wearing their big game uniforms.

On Wednesday, the LSU Football Equipment Twitter account teased what their Peach Bowl uniform will look like.

The jersey will be LSU’s iconic white top with gold and purple trimmings. The front will have the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl logo on the front right side above the number.

On the inside of the jersey will be the phrase “One Team One Heartbeat.”

The Peach Bowl will be the third meeting between LSU and Oklahoma. They previously played each other in the 1950 and 2004 Sugar Bowl games, splitting them.

But it will also be LSU’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

LSU boasts a 13-0 record that includes big wins over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Florida.

Along the way, quarterback Joe Burrow set just about every LSU and SEC passing record. He earned the Heisman Trophy this past weekend in one of the most lopsided victories ever.

The Tigers are no doubt hoping that they can beat the Sooners in a similar way to how Burrow topped Jalen Hurts at the Heisman voting.

The 2019 Peach Bowl will be played on December 28 and will air on ESPN.