Report Suggests LSU Was “Convinced” Joe Brady Would Return

Shortly after the LSU Tigers won the national championship, ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Joe Brady would be heading to the Carolina Panthers.

Brady was considered a hot commodity on the coaching market. His work with the Tigers this past season placed him on many teams’ radars.

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had an interesting reaction to the news of Brady’s departure. It can be argued that he didn’t see it coming.

In fact, it sounds like the entire football program for LSU was surprised that Brady left for Carolina.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Tigers were convinced that Brady would return after receiving a new deal.

The new contract basically prevented him from joining another college program, but left the door open for the NFL.

Hearing that as late as Monday, LSU was convinced Joe Brady was returning after getting new deal, even though it allowed him an NFL out. LSU was getting assurances Brady was staying in Baton Rouge. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 15, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Brady will be coaching in the NFL. Prior to his stint at LSU, the bright offensive mind spent two years with the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU will now have to go back to the drawing board as it tries to find a suitable replacement for Brady.

It’s possible the Tigers promote offensive analyst Jorge Munoz to passing game coordinator, especially since he worked closely with Brady.