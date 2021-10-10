LSU’s Kayshon Boutte, one of the best receivers in college football this season, left Saturday night’s Kentucky game with a potentially serious injury.

Boutte went down with an injury after making an incredible sideline catch on Saturday night. He remained down on the field before eventually getting to his feet. To make matters worse, he couldn’t put any weight on his leg when he made his way over to the injury tent.

The LSU medical staff carted Boutte off the field just moments later.

“Kayshon Boutte heads to the injury tent and can’t put any weight on his leg,” wrote Shea Dixon of 247Sports, via Twitter. “Really tough to see that for the best WR in college football. … After some extended time in the injury tent, #LSU WR Kayshon Boutte has been carted off the field.”

This appears to be the play during which the injury occurred. Prayers up for Kayshon Boutte who was carted off after this catch 🙏pic.twitter.com/sr8gCbp74z — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 10, 2021

Kayshon Boutte was one of the lone bright spots for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season.

The 6-foot wideout had 30 catches for 435 yards and nine touchdowns in five games heading into Saturday night’s game. He managed to catch eight passes for 73 yards against Kentucky before exiting with an injury.

We wish Boutte all the best and certainly hope he didn’t suffer a serious injury.

LSU, meanwhile, lost its third game of the season Saturday night in a 42-21 defeat at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats.