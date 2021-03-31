LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase Puts Up Monster Numbers At Pro Day

In case you forgot about Ja’Marr Chase because he opted out of last season, the LSU wide receiver provided a clear reminder of his abilities on Wednesday.

Chase put on a show at LSU Pro Day, running his 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds while showcasing a 41-inch vertical leap and 11-foot broad jump. Chase added a 7.00 second three-cone drill to his resume as well.

The projected top-10 pick didn’t perform on the bench press, but to be quite honest, there’s no need for him to do that when he puts up those numbers in the other physical tests.

The debate is over. Have a day @Real10jayy__ pic.twitter.com/BuZFHnori9 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 31, 2021

The last time we saw Chase on a football field playing in games, he was catching 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns for LSU’s 2019 national championship team.

The Tigers’ quarterback that season was Joe Burrow, and there has been plenty of smoke around the possibility of the Cincinnati Bengals drafting Chase with the No. 5 overall pick and reuniting him with Burrow.

If Cincy ultimately passes on Chase, he won’t have to wait much longer to hear his name called. The Miami Dolphins pick sixth and are likely targeting the LSU star or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts after trading back up into that spot last week.