LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase Puts Up Monster Numbers At Pro Day

Ja'Marr Chase of the LSU Tigers celebrates on the field.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers reacts to a touchdown during the first half against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In case you forgot about Ja’Marr Chase because he opted out of last season, the LSU wide receiver provided a clear reminder of his abilities on Wednesday.

Chase put on a show at LSU Pro Day, running his 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds while showcasing a 41-inch vertical leap and 11-foot broad jump. Chase added a 7.00 second three-cone drill to his resume as well.

The projected top-10 pick didn’t perform on the bench press, but to be quite honest, there’s no need for him to do that when he puts up those numbers in the other physical tests.

The last time we saw Chase on a football field playing in games, he was catching 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns for LSU’s 2019 national championship team.

The Tigers’ quarterback that season was Joe Burrow, and there has been plenty of smoke around the possibility of the Cincinnati Bengals drafting Chase with the No. 5 overall pick and reuniting him with Burrow.

If Cincy ultimately passes on Chase, he won’t have to wait much longer to hear his name called. The Miami Dolphins pick sixth and are likely targeting the LSU star or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts after trading back up into that spot last week.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.