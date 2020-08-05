LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase Reportedly Makes Decision On 2020 Season

Over the past week there have been a couple of notable college football players to opt out of the upcoming season. Despite solidifying his status as a first-round pick for the 2021 NFL Draft, LSU wideout Ja’Marr Chase plans on playing this fall.

Chase had an incredible season for the Tigers in 2019, compiling 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. He formed an elite tandem with Justin Jefferson, who was selected in the first round of this year’s draft.

Ja’Marr’s father, Jimmy Chase, recently spoke with 247Sports about his son’s plans for the 2020 season. It’s pretty clear that his son wants to help LSU defend its national title.

“He’s locked in with his team, and as long as everybody is healthy, he’s said he wants to play with his team and his teammates,” Jimmy Chase told 247Sports.

Ed Orgeron has to be thrilled to hear that his top offensive player plans on playing this year.

The 2020 season should be a bit different for Chase. He’ll no longer have Joe Burrow throwing him the football, as the projected starter for this fall is Myles Brennan.

Chase is projected to go inside the top 10 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Another strong season would all but solidify his status as the best wideout in the country.

Expectations for Chase this year will be pretty high. After all, the LSU superstar won the Biletnikoff Award as a sophomore.

