LSU WR Justin Jefferson Makes NFL Draft Decision

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the LSU Tigers learned they would be without one of the team’s best defensive players heading into 2020. Star safety Grant Delpit announced his plans to enter the NFL draft.

Now the offense is losing one of its best weapons.

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson revealed his plans to enter the NFL draft as well. Jefferson spoke with Yahoo Sports writer Pete Thamel about his decision.

“We just had a perfect year,” Jefferson said.

“We won the national championship and set records. We had a lot of awards and did it with our team. I feel like it was the best way to go. My production was where it needed to be the last two years to be able to come out. I feel like I’m ready for the NFL.”

News: LSU WR Justin Jefferson tells @YahooSports he's leaving @LSUfootball for the NFL Draft. “LSU took me under their arms and practically raised me.” https://t.co/BspG3zNTLD — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 15, 2020

Jefferson racked up nine receptions for 106 yards in the LSU’s title win over Clemson on Monday night. His best game of the season came in the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma when he went for 227 yards and four touchdowns on 14 receptions.

Jefferson joins a stacked 2020 wide receiver class that could see four or five receivers taken in the first round of the draft. He projects as a late first or second-round pick in the 2020 draft.