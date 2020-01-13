At 29 years of age, LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg will be by far the oldest player on the field in tonight’s national title game against Clemson. Though he has significantly more life experience than his teammates, the immensity of the game isn’t lost on him.

In a tweet this morning, Von Rosenberg called it a strange thing to wake up to “the biggest day of your life.”

It’s a strange thing to wake up and immediately realize it’s the biggest day of your life. #LSUvsCLEM #CFPNationalChampionship — Zach Von Rosenberg (@ZVR09) January 13, 2020

LOL.. it’s just different in the Bayou buddy https://t.co/M4gYMzjeQx — Zach Von Rosenberg (@ZVR09) January 13, 2020

Von Rosenberg certainly had one of the more unusual paths to the national title game. He was drafted out of high school to play baseball in 2009, and played until 2014.

A full eight years passed between him punting in high school and punting at the college level.

Now he’s getting ready to play in the National Championship Game.

What a journey.