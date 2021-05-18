Former Georgia DB Major Burns Transferring To SEC Rival

Major Burns committed to Texas A&M and LSU during his recruitment, before settling on Georgia football. After a year in Athens, the Baton Rouge native is transferring, and he has chosen one of those two programs he almost joined out of high school.

Burns had a small role as a true freshman with the Dawgs in 2020. He played in six games, recording five total tackles, three of which came in the team’s game against Florida.

As so many others have elected to do this offseason, Burns announced his transfer a few weeks ago. “I will be entering the transfer portal, thus ending my career at the University of Georgia,” he wrote on Twitter. “It was not an easy decision, but one my heart led me to make. I want to wish all my coaches and teammates the very best this season and beyond. I may not be physically there, but I’m only a phone call away.”

Today, he made that decision on his next college stop. He’s heading home to play for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers.

As a star at Madison Prep Academy, Major Burns was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class. He was the No. 182 overall recruit, and the No. 13 safety in the class, per 247Sports.

Burns steps onto a roster with a major need at his position. JaCoby Stevens departed LSU for the NFL Draft, while the team’s other starter from last season, Maurice Hampton Jr., is transferring. Burns will have the chance to compete for time right away, based on the youth and inexperience that LSU has at the back end of the secondary.

[Major Burns]