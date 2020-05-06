National Title-Winning QB Reveals Bad Relationship With Nick Saban

A couple of different college football quarterbacks have won national titles playing under Nick Saban. One of them is Matt Mauck.

The former LSU Tigers quarterback helped lead Saban’s team to his first national championship in 2003. LSU beat Oklahoma, 21-14, in the BCS National Championship Game in January 2004.

Mauck revealed this week that he never felt respected by Coach Saban. He detailed his strained relationship in an interview with Jacques Doucet of WAFB Channel 9 in Baton Rouge.

“He called me one time when he was at Alabama to ask me to talk to a kid who was a baseball-football guy … I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a coach, he’s a great coach, but I don’t think we’re going to have beers anytime soon,” Mauck said. “He never really looked at me … it kind of surprised him that I ever started at LSU. He never thought I was …. he thought I was a safety.

“When I got hurt in 2002, I wasn’t supposed to know this, but coach Saban wasn’t all that mad. He (liked) Marcus Randall. He was a good, good buddy of mine. For guys who competed against each other, we were buddies. When I got hurt, there was a lot of people, he wanted Marcus to be the guy.”

Matt Mauck's Difficult Relationship With Nick Saban "I have a lot of respect for him as a coach. He's a great, great coach. But I don't think we're having beers together anytime soon." The two paired up to win the 2003 national championship at #LSU, but it was strained. pic.twitter.com/nvL7nTFfEO — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) May 6, 2020

Mauck threw for 2,825 yards, 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in that 2003 season. He said Saban was immediately focused on the 2004 season following the national title win.

“He looks at me and goes, ‘Are you guys coming back next year?’ Just like that,” Mauck said. “He didn’t say anything about the game.”

Mauck left LSU after the 2003 season, declaring for the NFL Draft. He was a seventh round pick in 2004 and played in the league until 2007.

Saban spent one more season at LSU before leaving for the Miami Dolphins. He came back to college football in 2007, taking the Alabama job.