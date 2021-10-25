No college football head coach has seen such a steep rise in his reputation these past few years than Mel Tucker. Michigan State could end up paying the price, as a result.

Tucker has been mentioned as a potential candidate in the LSU head coach search. We’re not surprised. Tucker has worked miracles at Michigan State, leading the Spartans to a 6-0 start to the season where they find themselves No. 8 in the AP Top 25.

Reporters questioned Tucker regarding the LSU rumors on Monday morning. He didn’t have much to say other than the fact he’s solely focused on preparing for No. 6 Michigan.

It’s worth noting he didn’t deny interest in LSU, though.

“My focus is on the upcoming game against the school down the road,” Tucker said Monday, via the Detroit Free Press. “That’s where my concentration and my focus is, and I really appreciate you understanding that.”

Some college coaches would have a meeting with the team to address coaching search rumors. Mel Tucker hasn’t yet.

“He hasn’t really said anything specific towards us, but I haven’t heard one dude in the locker room anything about it,” Spartans safety Xavier Henderson said Monday, via 247Sports. “I saw it and took it with a grain of salt, really. Because that’s … he’s not worried about it right now, obviously. He’s worried about this game.

“His full focus is on our preparation today and tomorrow. I wouldn’t think about it too much.”

Let’s be honest: Mel Tucker would be absolutely perfect for an LSU team in need of a stricter culture.

For now, Tucker is focused on beating No. 6 Michigan this coming Saturday, as he should be. But there’s no doubt he’ll be in the LSU coaching search at year’s end.