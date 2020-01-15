Mike Greenberg’s Rant About LSU’s 2019 Season Is Going Viral

LSU’s 2019 season was so dominant and impressive on paper that it has led to people debating the team’s place among the all-time great college football teams.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg doesn’t really care where you’d rank the Tigers as an all-time team, but in terms of all-time great seasons, Greenberg is clear. LSU just capped off the best one we’ve ever seen.

On Get Up! this morning, Greenberg unveiled a monologue listing LSU’s numerous accomplishments and why this year’s Tigers were unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

“I’m not here to debate anything. I’m just here to say that LSU had the greatest season ever and it isn’t especially close,” Greenberg said.

The statistics and background Greenberg uses to support his claim make a pretty compelling case, which you can listen too below.

With a banner 2019 out of the way, what is the next step for LSU? Simply, to prove they have staying power.

The Tigers are always among the elite programs in the country, but can they compete for the SEC title and College Football Playoff in 2020 and beyond?

Alabama has been the dominant program in the SEC over the last decade. We’ll see if LSU can change that moving forward.