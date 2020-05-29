Moussa Cisse, No. 9 Recruit In 2020, Will Reportedly Commit Next Week

Five-star center Moussa Cisse surprised many by reclassifying to the Class of 2020. After picking up a number of offers from major college programs, he’s on the verge of making his decision.

According to Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Ledger, Cisse will be making his college decision sometime next week. Earlier this month, Cisse revealed the six teams on his list. He named a trio of SEC teams – Georgia, Kentucky and LSU – along with Florida State, Georgetown and Memphis.

247Sports rates Cisse as the No. 9 overall prospect in the Class of 2020. He is the No. 2 center in the nation, and the top prospect from the state of Tennessee.

Over the past few days there has been an increasing sense that Cisse will be taking his talents to Baton Rouge. 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions give him a 70.7-percent chance of going to LSU. Memphis comes in second at 19.5-percent.

NEW: Kentucky target Moussa Cisse will announce his college decision next week. National analyst @coreyevans_10 talks to us about the recruitment and handicaps the leaders https://t.co/bs75cX4Dcu — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) May 29, 2020

If Cisse picks LSU, Will Wade will have put together one of the school’s best classes in years. The Tigers currently rank No. 6 in the nation by 247Sports.

Their 8-man class already includes five-star guard Cameron Thomas, prized Georgetown transfer Josh LeBlanc, and UCLA transfer Shareef O’Neal – the son of LSU legend Shaquille O’Neal.

The Tigers are just one year removed from their first SEC regular season title and Sweet 16 appearance in over a decade.

Needless to say, adding Cisse would bring them one step closer to the top of the NCAA mountain.

Where will Moussa Cisse commit?