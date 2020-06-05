Moussa Cisse recently reclassified up to the 2020 class, and immediately became one of the top players in the group. That news was supposed to be followed by a quick commitment, but that part of the equation is being delayed a bit.

Cisse, who plays for Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tenn., is a five-star recruit. 247Sports ranks him No. 9 overall in the class, per the composite ranking system.

He’s the No. 2 center in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee for 2020.

Cisse is down to a group of six schools: Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, and Memphis. A decision was expected to come this week. Instead, according to reports, he doesn’t want to make an announcement given the current national climate.

Five-star recruit Moussa Cisse is postponing his college announcement, a source tells @247Sports. | Story: https://t.co/f3CXvpOpwp pic.twitter.com/Bq5nXc9MA7 — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) June 5, 2020

“It’s bigger than basketball what’s going on right now,” 247Sports was reportedly told by someone in Moussa Cisse’s camp. “We are to wait until things calm down a little bit.”

As of now, LSU appears to be the favorite to land the athletic 6-foot-10 center. Eight of the 11 analysts who’ve logged predictions over at 247’s crystal ball have him heading down to Baton Rouge.

His hometown team, the Memphis Tigers led by local legend Penny Hardaway, have the last three of those early predictions. We don’t know anything official until a decision comes in though. It is hard to count out a program with the recruiting punch of Kentucky in a big-time recruiting battle.

[247Sports]