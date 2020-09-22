Quarterback Myles Brennan will replace 2019 Heisman winner Joe Burrow for LSU football this Saturday. Brennan’s been awaiting this opportunity for a long time.

Brennan has massive shoes to fill. Burrow put together one of the best individual seasons in quarterback history last year, passing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns compared to just six picks. With Burrow now in the NFL, it’s Brennan’s turn in the LSU offense.

The former backup will be the Tigers’ starter this season. That isn’t to say he doesn’t have any experience, though. Brennan has 15 games worth of experience during his time so far at LSU. He’s thrown for 600 yards and two touchdowns in backup duty.

Now, Brennan’s patience has finally paid off. He’ll be the Tigers’ starting quarterback this Saturday in LSU’s season opener against Mississippi State. But he isn’t letting the moment get too big for him.

“It’s going to be another game,” Brennan said, via Saturday Down South. “This is my fourth season here, I’ve run out into Tiger Stadium a good number of times, and just because I’m the starter, nothing’s going to change. I’m still preparing like I would have prepared the past three years as if I was the starter, and now I’m going to be able to be that guy that runs out on the field first.”

It sounds like Myles Brennan learned a thing or two from Joe Burrow. One of Burrow’s greatest strengths was never letting the moment become too big.

Hopefully Brennan can maintain a similar composure playing against the SEC this season.

The LSU Tigers begin their 2020 campaign this Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.