Nathaniel Wiggins, No. 11 ATH In 2021 Class, Announces 8 Finalists

Nathaniel Wiggins’ commitment decision is on the horizon. The elite four-star athlete took to Twitter Tuesday evening to announce his final eight schools.

Wiggins’ recruitment has come down to Florida, Texas, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Tennessee, USC and Oregon, per his Twitter announcement. It’s safe to say the Georgia native is an elite prospect based on the schools still on his list.

It’s still unclear what position Wiggins will play at the next level, but there are three clear options. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound athlete appears best suited to play wide receiver in college, but could be just as capable playing in the secondary, either at corner or safety. His frame and range allows for plenty of options at the collegiate level.

Wiggins is a versatile prospect and should provide an immediate impact for the school he chooses. He showcases his versatility and explosiveness via his top eight schools announcement video, as seen below:

There’s no clear leader in the race to land Wiggins right now. Most Georgia prospects end up in SEC territory, though.

USC and Oregon are the current outliers in Wiggins’ top eight given the proximity from Georgia to the West Coast.

Wiggins will be a major impact player for the program he chooses to attend.