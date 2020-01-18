New Update On Criminal Charges Against Odell Beckham Jr.

On Monday night, the LSU Tigers won the college football national championship over the Clemson Tigers in a thrilling 42-25 contest.

While the play on the field was supposed to be the highlight of the evening, a former LSU player and current NFL star stole the headlines. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was featured in several videos celebrating the win.

Unfortunately, he celebrated a bit too much. After handing out money (real or fake) to players, Beckham Jr. slapped the butt of a Superdome police officer.

A day later, the New Orleans Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest.

Well, it looks like that warrant will be rescinded in the near future.

According to a report from the Times-Picayune, the officer whose butt Odell slapped does not wish to press charges any more.

From the report:

By Friday evening, the 48-year-old officer had signed an affidavit stating he did not wish to press charges against Beckham, 27, a day after New Orleans police obtained a warrant to book the Pro Bowl receiver on a count of simple battery, the sources said.

Cooler heads prevailed in the end.

Odell should never have slapped the butt of a police officer. However, issuing a warrant for his arrest seems ridiculous as well.

Stay tuned for the latest.