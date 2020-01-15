New Video Shows Joe Burrow’s Reaction To Winning National Title

On Monday night, the LSU Tigers erased its only double-digit deficit of the season en route to a 42-25 win over Clemson in the national title game.

Clemson jumped out to a 17-7 lead, but Joe Burrow and company came racing back. After ending the game on a 35-8 run, LSU walked out with its first title since 2007.

ESPN’s Maria Taylor caught up with Burrow after the game. While waiting for the interview to begin, he finally took a moment to let the victory sink in.

After taking a deep breath, Burrow allowed himself to feel satisfied with the win.

Check it out.

Not a Dream… Still Champions pic.twitter.com/54MwMy5y5F — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 15, 2020

After losing out on the starting quarterback job at Ohio State, Burrow took his talents to Baton Rouge. He and the Tigers struggled to find success in 2018, but exploded onto the scene in 2019.

Burrow capped off the best season in college football history for a quarterback. He set the college football record for touchdown passes in a season and passed the 5,500 passing yard mark with his performance on Monday.

He threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns against one of the best defenses in the country in the team’s win.

Now he walks away as a champion. Congratulations to Burrow and the Tigers.