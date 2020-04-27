New Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Has Bold Message For Kirk Cousins

The Vikings have yet to win a Super Bowl in the team’s history. But Minnesota draftee Justin Jefferson has plans to change that.

The former LSU Tiger now knows what it takes to win a championship. Jefferson was an integral piece of an LSU team that just recently won the 2019 national championship over Clemson.

The NFL is a whole new challenge compared to college football, though. But Jefferson isn’t letting a new challenge detour his big-time aspirations with the Vikings.

Minnesota’s 2020 first-round pick had a bold message for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins during ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft. Jefferson wants to win a Super Bowl with the Vikings.

“Kirk, I’m coming here, I’m going to be that receiver for you,” Jefferson said, via 247Sports. “We’re going to get a Super Bowl.”

Many have tried, and many have failed. Winning a Super Bowl is the ultimate prize for each and every team. The Vikings have been to four Super Bowls – the latest coming in 1977. All four Super Bowl appearances have ended in a loss.

Minnesota has the roster capable of making another Super Bowl appearance. With Jefferson in the fold, Cousins has another elite receiver to work with in the passing game.

If 2020 is the Vikings’ year, they’ll have to go through NFC powers like the 49ers and Saints. It’ll be interesting if Jefferson’s bold promise comes to fruition in coming years.